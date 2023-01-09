Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $316,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $275.20 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.00 and its 200 day moving average is $255.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.