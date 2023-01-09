Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) versus Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Orion Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.59 billion 2.63 $176.00 million $0.50 43.52 Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 5.98 -$47.48 million ($2.35) -3.58

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 5 1 0 1.78 Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.39%. Given Orion Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 8.94% 3.01% 0.94% Orion Office REIT -67.18% -12.64% -7.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 424.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Office REIT pays out -17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

