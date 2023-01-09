First Bank & Trust Has $1.99 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

