Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66-2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LULU opened at $329.26 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.84.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
