Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.06. Humana also updated its FY23 guidance to $27.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $602.50.

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $492.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.85 and its 200 day moving average is $503.65. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $223,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

