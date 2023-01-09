Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

