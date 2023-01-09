Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC decreased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Resources Connection accounts for about 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.30% of Resources Connection worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,210,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 418,510 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Resources Connection by 3,211.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,091.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection Stock Up 10.1 %

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

RGP stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $572.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.