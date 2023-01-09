Northeast Investment Management Has $666,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $82.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

