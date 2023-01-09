Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 91,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $172.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $254.25.

