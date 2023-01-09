S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of S&P Global worth $113,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $347.84 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $452.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

