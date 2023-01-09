West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $362.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $344.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $1,064,298.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,620,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,219,258.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $1,064,298.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,620,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,219,258.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,835 shares of company stock worth $128,031,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.