Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services accounts for 2.5% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $100.79.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

