New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $123.70 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $123,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Netflix by 114.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $315.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $553.43. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

