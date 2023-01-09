Northeast Investment Management Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

