Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

