Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $194,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $170.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.