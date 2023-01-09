5,100 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $47.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

