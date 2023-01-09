Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $738.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $899.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.