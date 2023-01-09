IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,722 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.