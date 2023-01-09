Community Bank N.A. Has $37.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $475.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

