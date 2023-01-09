SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,180 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.