M. Kraus & Co Has $7.88 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

PG stock opened at $153.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

