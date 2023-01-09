PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM opened at $48.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

