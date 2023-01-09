iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.00.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.