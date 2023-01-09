Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

UBER stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.