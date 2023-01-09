Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,473,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,144 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 16.5% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.88% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $135,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.