First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,615,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,866 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 29.9% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.84% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $244,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,695,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,680,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 284,444 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

