EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 18,102 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.05% of Air Lease worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

