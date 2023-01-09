Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises about 1.9% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

