EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $142.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.08. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $198.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

