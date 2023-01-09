EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 24,944 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,944 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SunPower by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SunPower by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

