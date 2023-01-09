Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Cut by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.77 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24.

