EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 16,320 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,320 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,547. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

