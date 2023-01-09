EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $650,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,751,785.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at $22,243,180.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $650,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,751,785.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,250 shares of company stock valued at $20,394,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $67.17 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.