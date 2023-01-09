Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $110.77 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.