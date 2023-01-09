Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,230,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.27.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
