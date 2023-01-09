Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $81.60 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

