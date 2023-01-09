Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,783 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 296,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $154.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

