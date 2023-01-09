Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 874 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $336.28 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $365.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

