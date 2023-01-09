Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $257,233.20 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.