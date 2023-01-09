Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Director Sells $336,886.98 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.9 %

AZO stock opened at $2,486.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,466.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,295.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.