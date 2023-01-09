William Lewis Sells 7,008 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.49. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Insmed by 42.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

