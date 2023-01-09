William Lewis Sells 7,008 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.49. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Insmed by 42.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.