Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Sells 2,427 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $38.10 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

