Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Sells 2,508 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.93.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
