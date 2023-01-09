Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Sells $44,139.62 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,567.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xometry Trading Up 0.2 %

XMTR opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of -0.20.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Xometry by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 135,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 832.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 993,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Xometry by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xometry by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after purchasing an additional 146,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.