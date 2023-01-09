Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 61.5 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

