Michele O’connor Sells 7,400 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

VEEV stock opened at $159.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $244.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

