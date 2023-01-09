Michele O’connor Sells 7,400 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
VEEV stock opened at $159.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $244.83.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
