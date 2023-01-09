StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.