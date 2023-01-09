Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Sells $1,097,600.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,486.64 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,466.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,295.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

