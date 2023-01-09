Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells $150,003.75 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $158.31 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

